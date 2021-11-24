Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

