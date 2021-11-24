Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 395,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,973,137 shares.The stock last traded at $11.82 and had previously closed at $11.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOEV. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canoo by 504.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

