Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.