Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Canaan worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 4.47.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

