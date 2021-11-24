Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $44.48 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

