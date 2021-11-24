Camping World Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Camping World has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of CWH opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Camping World has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camping World stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Camping World worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

