Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

