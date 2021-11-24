California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 638,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,429 shares of company stock valued at $189,442 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

