California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.17. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.