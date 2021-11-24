California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 322,259 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 322,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASXC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ASXC stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

