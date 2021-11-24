California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sesen Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

