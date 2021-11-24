Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.