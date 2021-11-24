Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Shares Down 0.2%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 85,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 143,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,956,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,858,000.

