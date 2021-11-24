C J Advisory Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C J Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of C J Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.66. 6,646,860 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

