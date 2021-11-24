Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

