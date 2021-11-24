Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

