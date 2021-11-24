Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $642,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,633 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

