Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.88 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

