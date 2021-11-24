Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514,945 shares of company stock worth $809,165,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

