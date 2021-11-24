Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 199 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $438,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $226.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.34. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.