Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $66.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

