Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

NYSE:SJM opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

