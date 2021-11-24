Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

