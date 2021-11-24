Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total value of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Shares of ECL traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $230.68. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $219.11. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

