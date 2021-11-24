Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $19.76 on Wednesday, reaching $2,895.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,849.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2,666.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

