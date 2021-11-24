Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 925 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

