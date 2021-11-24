Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,272. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

