Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 32,838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 234.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 71,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

