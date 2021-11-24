BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Receives Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

BRT opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

