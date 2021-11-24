Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider David Jarzynka Sells 10,216 Shares

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.