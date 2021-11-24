Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

