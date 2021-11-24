Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price at $17.07

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 1,602,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

