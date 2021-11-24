Brokerages Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Target Price at $17.17

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 441,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,313. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

