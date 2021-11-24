Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $52.56

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 593,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.