Brokerages Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Target Price at $127.00

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

