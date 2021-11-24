Brokerages Set RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Target Price at €55.10

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €55.10 ($62.61).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTL. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on RTL Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €57.50 ($65.34) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

