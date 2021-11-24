Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $25.30

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOOF opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

