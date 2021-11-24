Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

PKIUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $26.92 on Friday. Parkland has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

