Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price at $5.04

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,668,716. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $373.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.00. HEXO has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

