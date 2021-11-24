Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Price Target at GBX 2,500

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

A number of research firms recently commented on FEVR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LON:FEVR traded down GBX 49 ($0.64) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,610 ($34.10). The company had a trading volume of 251,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,867. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 2,039 ($26.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 69.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,423.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,456.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

