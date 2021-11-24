Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $31.53

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,260. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.