Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Target Price at $3.58

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 85,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 56,233 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,530,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.