Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Welltower stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. 40,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,073. Welltower has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 8,265.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Welltower by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

