Brokerages Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. Upstart reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 628.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Upstart stock traded up $12.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.67. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 260.29.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.41, for a total value of $5,071,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,536,496 shares of company stock valued at $388,549,957. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

