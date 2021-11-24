Brokerages Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after buying an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 218,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,729. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

