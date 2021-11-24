Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 171,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,931,732. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. 1,359,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Evergy has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

