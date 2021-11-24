Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.31. 173,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.