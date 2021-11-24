Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce $336.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.13 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 199,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $647.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Verso has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verso by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

