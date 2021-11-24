Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). MannKind also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 2,301,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

