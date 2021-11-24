Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,767 in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDEV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 3,586,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,476. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

